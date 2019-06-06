PEMBROKE PINES THEATRE OF PERFORMING ARTS BECOMES PROFESSIONAL

After 30 years as a community theater, the Pembroke Pines Theatre of Performing Arts is taking the steps to become a professional company. The theater will remain non-Equity, but artistic staff and select technicians will be paid. In some instances, the theater may have the opportunity to cast Equity actors in their productions.

"We believe our loyal audiences will appreciate fully professional casts, including our ensemble and tech doing the kind of theater usually seen north to Fort Lauderdale and south of Aventura" wrote PPTOPA board president, Alvin E. Entin.

For their 2019-2020 season, the PPTOPA will be presenting The Wedding Singer, Urinetown, The Musical and Evita. Geoffrey Short will direct The Wedding Singer and Evita, with Michael Biggs directing Urinetown.

Non-Equity auditions will take place on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, June 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Susan Katz Theatre, located at 17195 Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines. To schedule an appointment, please email your headshot, resume and preferred audition date to info@pptopa.org.

PPTOPA's is currently presenting The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, running from Friday, July 12 through Sunday, August 4. Tickets are $17-$32 and can be purchased by visiting pptopa.tix.com or by calling (954) 437-4884.

PPTOPA is committed to providing the community with theatrical productions that inspire, entertain and celebrate the artistic process while incorporating diversity, cultural awareness and outreach through high quality live theater and education that is available to everyone.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories