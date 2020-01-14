ONCE UPONZI TIME Comes to The Crest Theatre

The Princeton Triangle Club, continuing its 129 year tradition of presenting an original student-written musical, will bring the newest Triangle Show Once Uponzi Time, to Palm Beach County's Crest Theatre at Old School Square for one performance only. This musical comedy about the American Scheme, featuring a cast of 22 undergraduates, will be performed on Tuesday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m.

When plucky young capitalist Chloe O'Ponzi leaves her family's hot dog stand to work for Goldfish Snachs, the biggest bank on Wall Street, she stumbles upon a less-than-legal family secret that just might finance her new ambitions. Featuring duplicitous derivative dealings, Wall Street wackiness, and an introduction to hedge fund phone etiquette, Once Uponzi Time is a hilarious evening at the theater for anyone operating under the paradigm of late-stage capitalism!

For 129 years, the Princeton Triangle Club has created an original musical comedy - written and performed by students, directed and choreographed by professionals - as one of Princeton's most well-known and best-loved traditions. Triangle has the distinction of being the oldest co-ed touring collegiate musical-comedy troupe in the nation and takes the Triangle Show on a national tour each year. The Club boasts a rich history and long list of distinguished alumni including F. Scott Fitzgerald '17, Jimmy Stewart '32, Brooke Shields '87, and Ellie Kemper '02. The club's one hundred current members work on five sides of the club - cast, pit orchestra, tech, business and writers - and have diverse academic interests. Triangle is also proud to have had a number of alumni working on its professional team, including music director Peter Mills '95. This year's show is directed by DeMone Seraphin and choreographed by Ashley Marinelli.

Once Uponzi Time will run for one night only, on Tuesday, January 28th at 7:30 pm at the Crest Theatre in Old School Square. Tickets are $30 ($20 for children, students and/or alumni '15-'19). Tickets are available online at http://www.triangleshow.com and by phone at 267-251-0379.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories