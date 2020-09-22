New City Players Launches Scripted Podcast Series LITTLE MONTGOMERY

The series was written by Stephen Brown.

New City Players has launched its scripted podcast series Little Montgomery.

Megan and Kimmy are fourteen-years-old, best friends, and currently planning to commit grand larceny against country music star Rick Montgomery at his concert tonight. As they put their plan into play, songs will sung, secrets will be revealed, and teenage girls will find out how difficult it is to exact revenge.

Stephen's play Everything is Super Great recently premiered Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters where it was a TimeOut NY Critic's Pick. His other work has been developed or produced by MCC, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Page 73, Primary Stages, Barter Theatre, Youngblood, The Road Theatre, New Light Theatre Project, Aurora Theatre, and our friends up at TheatreLab. He's been a finalist for the Juilliard Playwriting Fellowship, Play Penn Conference, Seven Devil's Playwrights Conference, Kitchen Dog's New Play Festival, the Blue Ink Award, the ScreenCraft Stage Play Award, The Amoralists Writers Group, and the Working Farm at SPACE on Ryder Farm. He's been a member of Page 73's writers group Interstate 73, Youngblood at EST, and has received residencies at SPACE on Ryder Farm, Tofte Lake Center, and with the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and has a play commission from the Ensemble Studio Theatre / Sloan Project. He has upcoming publications with Applause Books, Stage Rights, and Heuer Publishing. To learn more about Stephen, visit his website stephenbrownplaywright.com

