NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Offers Free Admission to Visitors on First Thursday of Each Month

Hours are from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Starry Nights are now Sunny Days at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale. Starting October 1, the Museum will offer free admission to all visitors on the first Thursday of each month from 11 AM to 5 PM during Free First Thursday Sunny Days presented by AutoNation.

Sunny Days presented by AutoNation replaces NSU Art Museum's Free First Thursday Starry Nights evening programming, which has been discontinued at this time.

"Thanks to the generous support of AutoNation, we are able to increase the number of our free admission hours each month. Now that NSU Art Museum has reopened we look forward to inviting guests to explore our many current and upcoming exhibitions on these monthly free admission days," said Bonnie Clearwater, NSU Art Museum director and chief curator.

"AutoNation is proud to underwrite NSU Art Museum's Sunny Days that offer exceptional opportunities to visit the Museum and enjoy its wonderful exhibitions completely free of charge. The South Florida community is truly lucky to have a world-class art museum right in its backyard," said Marc Cannon, AutoNation's executive vice president, chief experience officer and chief marketing officer.

NSU Art Museum reopened to the public on September 15. The Museum's new health and safety guidelines that include reduced capacity (25 percent capacity limit), required wearing of facial coverings and physical distancing can be found at nsuartmuseum.org.

All of the Museum's exhibitions have reopened to the public, including Happy!, which has been extended through October 11. Other exhibitions currently on view are: I Paint My Reality: Surrealism in Latin America; Transitions and Transformations; and William J. Glackens from Pencil to Paint.

Visitors who join as members of NSU Art Museum during the premiere of Sunny Days on October 1 will receive an AutoNation DRV PNK coloring race car and markers, while supplies last.

In support of AutoNation's DRV PNK Initiative which kicks into high gear in October, NSU Art Museum is proud to offer FREE Admission to all frontline healthcare workers on Saturday October 3.

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale is located at One East Las Olas, Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. For additional information, please visit nsuartmuseum.org or call 954-525-5500. Connect with the Museum on social media @nsuartmuseum.

Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You