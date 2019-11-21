NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Announces NEW Board Chair Francie Bishop Good

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale announces the appointment of Francie Bishop Good as Chair of its Board of Governors. She succeeds Dr. Stanley Goodman, who will continue to serve on the board's executive committee.

An artist and leading advocate for the arts, Good has been a member of NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale's Board of Governors for over 20 years, and served as Co-Chair of the collections committee. Good's artwork has been exhibited nationally and internationally and she is represented by Mindy Solomon Gallery in Miami. She lives and works in Fort Lauderdale and New York, and is a longtime champion and supporter of women artists.

With her husband David Horvitz, Good established the Fort Lauderdale-based alternative arts space, Girls' Club, with a mission of educating the public, nurturing careers of female artists and serving as a resource on the contributions of women to the field of contemporary art. She also cofounded the non-profit organization Funding Arts Broward (FAB!).

In 2018, Good and Horvitz filled a major gap in NSU Art Museum's collection with their promised gift of 100 works by women and multicultural artists from their highly regarded collection. Artists include Cecily Brown, Tracey Emin, Teresita Fernandez, Ana Mendieta, Catherine Opie, Cindy Sherman , Lorna Simpson, Mickalene Thomas, Kara Walker and others.

"Francie is a visionary who understands the tremendous impact that the arts can have in our communities, said Bonnie Clearwater, director and chief curator, NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale. "She has been instrumental to our growth as a vibrant center of culture and education and has also helped advance Fort Lauderdale in the broader cultural landscape. With Francie's commitment and leadership, we look forward to continuing to expand NSU Art Museum's reach to new and diverse audiences."

Good stated, "I am thrilled to take on this new role. Art has always been paramount in my life. It bridges gaps between cultures, elevates our humanity and applauds differences and uniqueness. Museums are the platform to open our minds to accepting these differences."

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale has launched a $1 million capital campaign in Francie Bishop Good's honor, a portion of which will be matched by the David and Francie Horvitz Family Foundation. The funds will further the Museum's exhibition and education programs and community outreach.

For additional information, visit nsuartmuseum.org or call 954-525-5500. Follow the Museum on social media @nsuartmuseum.

About NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale

NSU Art Museum is a premier destination for exhibitions and programs encompassing all facets of civilization's visual history. The Museum is the central hub of South Florida's Art Coast, located midway between Miami and Palm Beach at One East Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale's arts and entertainment district, one of the fastest growing regions in the U.S. Its distinctive 83,000 square-foot modernist building opened in 1986, was designed by renowned architect Edward Larrabee Barnes.

A collecting institution since 1959, NSU Art Museum's permanent collection was established with acquisitions of 19th and 20th Century American and European paintings and sculpture, Oceanic, African, Pre-Columbian and Native American art. Today, among its most notable holdings is the largest collection of Cobra art by the avant-garde post-World War II artists of Copenhagen, Brussels and Amsterdam in the U.S.; the world's largest collection of works by American painter and Ashcan School founder William Glackens (1870-1938); strong collections of works by Latin American and Cuban artists of the 20th century; and contemporary paintings, sculpture, video, installations, and drawings with an emphasis on women and multicultural artists. Two scholarly research centers complement the collections: The Dr. Stanley and Pearl Goodman Research and Study Center for Latin American Art. In 2008, the Museum became part of Nova Southeastern University, one of the largest private research universities in the United States.



Exhibitions and programs at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale are made possible in part by a challenge grant from the David and Francie Horvitz Family Foundation. Funding is also provided by the City of Fort Lauderdale, the Wege Foundation, AutoNation, Community Foundation of Broward, Paddock Family Foundation, Funding Arts Broward, Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council and Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs the Florida Council on Arts and the State of Florida. NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale is accredited by the American Association of Museums.





