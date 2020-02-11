Measure for Measure Theatre Stages Regional Premiere of 'ISLAND SONG' At Sunrise Civic Center

SUNRISE, FL - Measure for Measure Theatre presents the regional premiere of the musical Island Song at the Sunrise Civic Center, Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, March 29.

This poignant, off-beat dramedy follows five 20- and 30-somethings as they take on New York City over the course of a year. These young hopefuls must work through their own complex relationships with ambition, distraction and the desire to connect.

World-beating business woman Jordan and family-driven architect Will, work to maintain their passionate love, but that may not be enough to overcome their divergent life goals. Caroline strives to find a place of her own while holding on to the relationship with her ex, Josh. Cooper, a young and hungry actor, realizes that the year he gave himself to "make it" in the business is up-along with his bankroll. Neurotic dilettante Shoshana tries to quiet the voices in her head and find a real connection-perhaps with her secret crush, the accompanist for her very part-time singing gig.

With a kinetic pop-rock score by Sam Carner and Derek Gregor, Island Song premiered at the Adironack Theatre Festival in 2016 and has been produced and performed in concert at venues in London, Paris and Tokyo. Island Song has recently been produced in New York at the Circle in the Square Theatre School, Smallest One Productions and Le Poisson Rouge. The musical's cast album features Broadway veterans Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn, Jackie Burns, Lilly Cooper, Troy Iwata and Natalie Weiss, and can be downloaded for free at www.IslandSongMusical.com.

Carbonell Award-winner Mallory Newbrough takes on the role of Shoshana, with Christopher Alvarez as Will, Sharyn Peoples as Jordan, Ryan Crout as Cooper and Sara Elizabeth Grant as Caroline. The principal cast is supported by a talented ensemble featuring Isidora Miranda, Sven Ballarte, Samantha Villarroel, Brendon Feingold, Daniel Nohdren and Joel Iglesia.

Measure for Measure Artistic Director Daimien J. Matherson stages this production while also serving as Scenic and Lighting designer. He leads a production team including Music Director Jesse Veliz, Costume Designer Easton Coccera and Sound Designer Alex Marimon.

This production contains sexual content and may not be appropriate for children.

Showtimes are Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $38 with discount tickets available tor students, military personnel, industry professionals and City of Sunrise residents. For tickets or more information, please visit measureformeasuretheatre.com or call the Sunrise Civic Center Box Office at (954) 747-4646.

The Sunrise Civic Center is located at 10610 W. Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise. The Sunrise Civic Center box office is open during the following hours: Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday from 12 p.m.; and one hour before shows.

Be sure to follow Measure for Measure Theatre on Facebook and Instagram at @MeasureForMeasureTheatre and join the conversation with the hashtag #MeasureUp.





