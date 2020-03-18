MNM Theatre Company's CABARET Postponed

MNM Theatre Company's production of Cabaret, which was scheduled to open on May 15th and run through May 30th in the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center has been officially postponed due to COVID-19. A new date has not been announced, but the company's Founder and Artistic Director Marcie Gorman is firmly committed to opening the show at a later date, once an all clear regarding the virus is announced.



"We are watching and listening very carefully to the directives of the CDC, WHO, the Mayor of West Palm Beach, and of course the Kravis Center," Gorman says. "But our first concern, as always, is the health and safety or our artists and our patrons. And until such time as we are guaranteed that there will be absolutely no danger to anyone, we will be on hold."

Refunds are available to those who have already purchased tickets for Cabaret - ticket purchases will be automatically refunded to MNM patrons' original method of payment. (For more information, visit www.kravis.org/ or call the box office at 561-832-7469.)

However, like many other theatre companies, MNM is a 501(c)(3)/not-for-profit organization and is hopeful that patrons will consider making a tax-deductible donation equaling the price of their tickets to the company. Donations can be made at www.mnmtheatre.org.





