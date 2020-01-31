Lynn University Will Bring CRIMES OF THE HEART to the Stage

Lynn University's College of Arts and Sciences invites guests to laugh, cry and come together as its Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) in drama program presents Crimes of the Heart.

Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 6 at 12:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Written by Beth Henley and directed by Lynn's drama program chair, Adam Simpson, this story examines the plight of three young Mississippi sisters betrayed by their passions. Lenny, the oldest sister, is unmarried at 30 and facing diminishing marital prospects; Meg, the middle sister, returns home after a failed singing career on the West Coast; while Babe, the youngest, is out on bail after shooting her husband.

"I directed Crimes of the Heart over 10 years ago when the B.F.A. in drama program was just a dream," said Simpson. "Now, six of our drama students will perform in our world-class venue-the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center. I'm honored to direct this production and showcase the remarkable progress our program has made since 2010."

Tickets may be reserved in person at Lynn's Yvonne S. Boice Box Office, located at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at lynn.edu/events or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.

The Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama is the most prestigious undergraduate degree available for theater students. Lynn University's program offers students concentrated theatrical training that prepares them to work professionally in theater, movies, television and musicals. The program opened in fall 2018 under the direction of program chair Adam Simpson and professors Bruce Linser and Harry Murphy.

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from nearly 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report has named it among the most innovative and international universities. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 25 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.





