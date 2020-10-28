Lips Continues Its Annual Gospel Brunch And Holiday Toy Drive Tradition To Benefit Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center

The Popular Annual Event Celebrates Show Hostess, Nicolette's Birthday.

Lips, the ultimate in drag dining, will host a not-your-ordinary Holiday Toy Drive to benefit Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) during its Drag-a-licious Gospel Brunch on Sunday, December 6, with two show seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped children's toy to receive a free Lips' World-Famous Frozen Cosmo during a future visit.

Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center is grateful for Lips which has been committed for years to our organization in support of our kids," said Ana E. Calderon Randazzo, Ph.D. of Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center. "Lips offers an amazing good time and we invite others to join us as we raise funds and collect toys for our families in need!"

Attendees to this festive brunch will have two reasons to enjoy Lips show palace experience. One is to celebrate Lips' show hostess, Nicolette's birthday and the other is to support CDTC. Show goers will experience soulful and inspirational music performed by the ladies of Lips who will also serve Lips' world-famous all-inclusive Sunday brunch with bottomless Bloody Marys, mimosas and Champagne.

"Despite today's global pandemic, we remain committed to collecting toys and raising funds for Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center," said Yvonne Lamé, Lips founder and co-owner. "Now, especially, we're embracing the spirit of giving and we encourage the community to join us for this celebratory opportunity to provide local kids with hope for the holidays."

Guests of Lips always enjoy the witty show hostesses and talented cast who serve up delicious food and entertainment as part of a well-orchestrated revue of past and present leading ladies. Lips is more drag-a-licious than ever with a popular menu of drag queen-inspired delicious salads, appetizers, entrees and desserts, plus a full-bar serving its world-famous frozen cosmos and other signature drinks.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling (954) 567-0987. Seating is limited due to social distancing requirements. Lips is CDC compliant and facial coverings are required upon entry. Brunch is $24.95 per person plus an additional $10 cover charge that will go directly to Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center.

Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) is a not-for-profit organization that serves more than 12,000 children with special healthcare needs in Broward County, annually. As a facility of Broward Health, CDTC's mission is to promote the optimal health and well-being of children with special healthcare needs by providing comprehensive prevention, intervention and treatment services within a medical home environment. CDTC is a nationally recognized center of excellence offering a unique system of care for infants, children and youth with chronic illnesses, disabilities and developmental delays. For information, visit childrensdiagnostic.com.

