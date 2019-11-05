Lips Annual Gospel Brunch And Holiday Toy Drive Will Benefit Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center

Lips, the ultimate in drag dining, will host a not-your-ordinary Holiday Toy Drive to benefit Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) during its Dragalicious Gospel Brunch on Sunday, December 8, with two show seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped children's toy to receive a free Lips' world famous frozen cosmo during a future visit.

"Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center is grateful for Lips which puts their best foot forward to help our kids," said Ana E. Calderon Randazzo, Ph.D. of Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center. "It is always a great time and we encourage others to join us as we raise funds and collect toys for our families in need!"

Attendees to this festive brunch will have two reasons to enjoy this foot-stomping, high-energy event. One is to celebrate Lips' show hostess, Nicolette's birthday and the other is to support CDTC. Show goers will experience soulful and inspirational music performed by the ladies of Lips who will also serve Lips' world-famous Sunday brunch with bottomless Bloody Marys, mimosas and Champagne.

"Lips is proud to share the spirit of giving this holiday season and support the mission of Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center," said Yvonne Lamé, Lips founder and co-owner. "We are the perfect backdrop to celebrate any occasion and it gives us great pleasure to present this festive opportunity to give local kids a great holiday."

Guests of Lips always enjoy the witty show hostesses and talented cast as they serve up delicious food and entertainment as part of a well-orchestrated revue of past and present leading ladies. Lips is more drag-a-licious than ever with its popular menu of drag queen-inspired delicious salads, appetizers, entrees and desserts, plus a full-bar serving its world-famous frozen cosmos and other specialty drinks.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling (954) 567-0987. A $10 cover charge in addition to brunch will apply to each attendee and go directly to Children's Diagnostic and Treatment Center.





