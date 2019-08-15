J's Cultural Arts Theatre/JCAT Pro Presents Alfred Uhry's DRIVING MISS DAISY

J's Cultural Arts Theatre/JCAT Pro is proud to present Alfred Uhry's DRIVING MISS DAISY, the opening production of JCAT's 13th season in the Alan & Diane Lieberman Theater of the Feldenkreis/Hanono Cultural Center at the Michael-Ann Russell JCC/Sanford L. Ziff Campus in North Miami Beach, Florida. Running from September 4-22, 2019, DRIVING MISS DAISY is directed by JCAT's Artistic Director, Michael Andron. Set Design is by Shawn Lewis, with Lighting Design by Zachary Pitchman and Costume Design by Carole Barou-Mootoo. Aaron Grant Theatrical serves as the Management Consultant. DRIVING MISS DAISY is presented through the MARJCC's Cultural Arts Department.

Starring in DRIVING MISS DAISY are Lillian Andron, Paul Louis* and James Randolph.* The play will be produced under an Actors' Equity Association Guest Artist Agreement.

DRIVING MISS DAISY was the first in Alfred Uhry's Atlanta Trilogy, which deals with white Jewish residents of that city in the early 20th century. The play was inspired by his grandmother, Lena Fox, her chauffeur, Will Coleman and his father. His grandmother, a Jewish woman who lived in Atlanta during the 1960's, had to give up driving after a car accident and hired Coleman, who drove her for 25 years. He set his three plays at historic moments in the city's twentieth century-the 1915 lynching of Leo Frank, the 1939 Gone With the Wind premiere, the 1958 Temple bombing and the city's 1964 dinner honoring Martin Luther King's Nobel Peace Prize. The plays are Driving Miss Daisy (1988 Pulitzer Prize for Drama), The Last Night of Ballyhoo and Parade.

RESERVATIONS: (866)-811-4111 https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/28215

INFORMATION: www.jcctheatre.com (305)-932-4200, ext. 150





