Jazz Songstress Nicole Henry Comes to Broward County in May

Gold Coast Jazz Society brings Award-winning Jazz Singer Nicole Henry to Broward County on May 12th, Henry is sure to magnetize excitement and attraction in this beloved venue after a year of theater closure.

Tickets for an exceptional evening with this jazzy, sultry artist, commandeering our local home-town stage, are available now with only a few available seats left in this intimate theater at one-THIRD Capacity. Nicole Henry tells real stories through peerless interpretations of repertoire from the American Songbook, classic and contemporary jazz, popular standards, blues and originals.

Recently returning to the theatrical stage in 2019 in the musical version of "The Bodyguard," as well as the 2021 musical, "It's a Wonderful World," about the life of Louis Armstrong , Henry finds herself in circles of soulful synergy with Whitney and the larger-than-life Armstrong. Her passionate, soulful voice and heartfelt charisma have earned her recognition by The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Japan Times, El Pais, Jazz Times, and Essence Magazine.

A University of Miami graduate, Henry has from an early age, been a South Florida Sweetheart. Originally from Bucks County, PA, this Jazz songstress entered the musical scene in South Florida 2000, touring as background singer while discovering jazz singing in Miami Beach. When Miami New Times named her the Best Soloist Musician 2002, she was on her way.

In 2004, her debut CD, The Nearness of You received critical acclaim and earned Henry the "Best New Jazz Artist" award by UK based music and film retailer HMV Japan . Following that, Henry's Teach Me Tonight reached #1 in Japan and was named HMV Japan's Best Vocal Jazz Album of 2005. Her 2008 album The Very Thought of You reached #7 on Billboard's jazz chart.

In 2015, Henry released her seventh CD, entitled Summer Sessions, an eight-song acoustic EP with both covers and originals, accompanied by James Bryan ; and has been invited to sing the National Anthem at the Orange Bowl in both 2010 and 2018. She has captivated audiences in more than 20 countries internationally, headlining in New York, Tokyo, Madrid, Moscow, Paris, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco and Miami.

Ms. Henry has also performed in some of the world's most famous festival venues including Blue Note; Jazz at Lincoln Center; Blues Alley; Arsht Center; Feinstein's; Green Mill; Jazz St. Louis; Madrid Jazz Festival; the Regattabar; and Catalina Jazz.