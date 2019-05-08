Island City Stage Presents VERONICA'S POSITION

It's Washinton D.C in 1990 where love, politics and art intermingle in Rich Orloff's star-spangled comedy "Veronica's Position" being given its regional premiere at Island City Stage.

When Veronica, a self-absorbed movie star in mid-life (think Liz Taylor) agrees to co-star in a revival of Hedda Gabler with her favorite ex-husband (think Richard Burton), both egos and calories get burned! The director (who is young, female and attractive) gets a better performance from Veronica's ex-husband off-stage than on. Meanwhile, Veronica's gay assistant falls in love with an old pal, a controversial photographic artist who has just been denounced by Veronica's current flame, a powerful United States senator. When conflicts build between those she adores, the fervently apolitical Veronica is forced to take a position on the one subject she cares about - love.

The role of Veronica requires an actor with enormous charisma and comedic talent and Island City Stage has her in the form of three-time Carbonell Award-nominee Laura Hodos. Joining her are several Island City Stage alum including Ben Sandomir, Christina Groom, and Jordon Armstrong and newcomers Steve Carroll and Stephen Kaiser.

The production is being directed by ICS Associate Artistic Director Michael Leeds. The design team includes Natalie Taveras on sets, Ardean Landuis on lights, Emil White on costumes and David Hart on sound.

"Veronica's Position" begins previews on May 30th and 31st with a press and Carbonell opening on June 1. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 5:00 p.m. through June 30 at the Wilton Theater Factory Mainstage, home of Island City Stage, 2304 Dixie Hwy. in Wilton Manors. For tickets and information go to islandcitystage.org or call 954-519-2533.





