Island City Stage Announces 2019-2020 Season

Island City Stage, now the largest producer of non-musical plays in Broward County with over 500 subscribers, gears up for it's 8th season of theatrical works that focus on the LGBT+ community but have a heart and soul that speak universally to all theater fans. Island City Stage has become known as a theater where both straight theater lovers and members of the LGBT+ community feel equally comfortable sharing stories of love and heartbreak and tragedy and comedy.

"This season is a cocktail that will be sure to intoxicate our patrons", said Artistic Director Andy Rogow. "From a world premiere farce to a Tennessee Williams classic and complimented with a high-energy musical, this season is designed to engage both our loyal patrons and to engage theater lovers who may not be familiar with our work."

Lipstick by Alice StanleyDirected by Andy RogowNov. 14 - Dec. 15, 2019

The season opens with the world premiere of Lipstick by queer playwright Alice Stanley and featuring Carbonell Award nominee Vanessa Elise. It's a silly, sweet farce with a heart of gold and a drawer full of sex toys. You'll meet Anna, who is hurriedly preparing for a first date; Mal, her gay best friend whose potential suitors keep magically appearing at her door; and Cara, her ex, who is supposed to be getting married...to a man! And that's just the beginning of the cavalcade of visitors crashing the evening and adding to the confusion. Needless to say, chaos and hijinks ensue.

Altar Boyz - Book by Kevin Del Aguila, Music and Lyrics by Gary Adler & Michael Patrick WalkerDirected by Andy RogowMusic Direction by Michael UrsuaChoreography by Ben Solmor January 16 - February 16, 2020

Next up we sing the praises "Altar Boyz" the hit off-Broadway musical comedy sensation about a fictitious Christian boy band that sets out to save the world one screaming fan at a time. Filled with angelic voices, sinfully spectacular dancing and plenty of pointed parody, Altar Boyz finds the five-member group finally hitting the big time with their latest concert. But the boys are worried that their pious pop act -- filled with songs like "Girl You Make Me Wanna Wait" and "Jesus Called Me On My Cell Phone" -- might not go over as well with sophisticated city folk.

Suddenly, Last Summer by Tennessee Williams March 26 - April 26, 2020

Spring ushers in "Suddenly Last Summer". Carbonell Award-winner Angie Radosh stars in this classic Tennessee Williams play in which Mrs. Venable is determined to lobotomize her niece, Catherine, to keep her quiet about the mysterious circumstances of her son's death. Scandal and greed lurk around every corner in the play Williams considered his most poetic. "We all use each other and that's what we think of as love". Hypocrisy, greed, sexual repression, a secret journal, and cannibalism -it's all packed into this pot boiler.

The Mystery of Love and Sex by Bathsheba Doran Directed by Michael Leeds June 11 - July 12, 2020

Summer heats up with "The Mystery of Love and Sex" by Bathsheba Doran. Deeply insightful and very funny, the play captures the aimless, yet sexually-focused swagger of twentysomethings, as well as the guarded, practiced veneer of their parents. We will find that all four are carrying secrets and resentments that affect the others. The answers they are led to eventually reveal that the path forward is not always the one right in front of you.

Bright Colors, Bold Patterns by Drew Droege Directed by Michael Leeds August 20 - September 20, 2020

The season concludes with the hysterically acerbic "Bright Colors, Bold Patterns" by Drew Droege. It's celebration time in this hilarious one-man comedy as Josh and Brennan are about to get married in Palm Springs on a lovely Saturday afternoon. However, the night before becomes a drunken, drug-fueled riot, because their friend Gerry has arrived, furious that their invitation says "Please refrain from wearing bright colors or bold patterns." Whichever way you see him- as either your ideal or your worst nightmare wedding guest - Jerry is overwhelming in real life, but also a raucous delight.

All performances are at the Wilton Theater Factory, home of Island City Stage, 2304 N Dixie Hwy, Wilton Manors. For more information go to islandcitystage.org or call 954-519-2533.





