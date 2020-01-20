Holiday Hangover Raises $14,000 For Historic Stranahan House Museum

The Historic Stranahan House Museum recently kicked off the New Year with its sixth annual Holiday Hangover celebration, which raised more than $14,000 for Broward County's oldest and most historic home. The funds generated from the sold-out event will help preserve the House and support educational outreach programs throughout 2020.

"We are so grateful for our generous sponsors, vendors, volunteers, staff and all who attended," said Stranahan House Executive Director April Kirk. "Our first event of 2020 is extra special - we're venturing into a new decade while also commemorating the past and preserving the legacy of our community's founding family. We look forward to sharing the Historic Stranahan House Museum with generations to come."

Chaired by Ashley Boxer, Holiday Hangover is a one-of-a-kind event that featured wine from Ocean Wine & Spirits, beer from LauderAle, vodka from Tito's Handmade Vodka, live music from Chris Monteleone and food from more than a dozen local restaurants including Arc Culinary, Bo's Pub, Colada Cuban Café, Georgia Pig, Gran Forno Pronto, Bob Roth's New River Groves, Piazza Italia, Quarterdeck, Sidecar Kitchen and TooJay's Deli. Guests also had the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for exclusive items and experiences including a certificate for the new Paddle Pub.

Holiday Hangover committee members included Alyse Gossman, Chris Haerting, Jené Kapela, Michael Lessne, Peter Neirouz and Kathy Salerno.

Holiday Hangover is generously sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka, Memorial Healthcare System, Wells Fargo, CenterState Bank, Kaufman Lynn Construction, Fertig & Gramling, MSL CPAs & Advisors, Broward Health, Adventures in Voluntourism, Kapela Leadership Solutions, Cycle Party, Clay Wieland Photography, Pierson Grant Public Relations, iPicLive.com, Matthew McAloon, the Boxer-Lessne family, the Kress family and the Kublin family.

Proceeds from Holiday Hangover and all Stranahan House fundraisers enable the museum to offer free family-friendly community programs and provide reduced-rate and free school programs to local students.





