History Happy Hour With Senator George S. LeMieux Announced At Stranahan House

Join Stranahan House for a very special History Happy Hour with former Senator George S. LeMieux on Tuesday, September 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy complimentary wine courtesy of Ocean Wine & Spirits and delicious light bites as Senator LeMieux discusses some the most important and influential individuals who have left their mark on Florida. He will also sign copies of his book, "Florida Made: The 25 Most Important Figures Who Shaped the State."

Tickets are $15 for Stranahan House members and $20 for non-members. Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling 954-524-4736. All proceeds support the ongoing historic preservation of the local landmark and help fund the museum's educational programs, including reduced-rate and free school programs for local students.

The Historic Stranahan House Museum is located at 335 SE 6th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/HHHLEMIEUX or contact 954-524-4736 and education@stranahanhouse.org.

About Historic Stranahan House and Museum

The Stranahan House was built in 1901and remains the oldest and most historically significant structure in Broward County. Credited as being the region's first permanent white settler and businessman, Frank Stranahan operated a trading post to do business with a handful of travelers the area's original residents, the Seminole Indians. Over the years as Fort Lauderdale grew and developed, the house became a post office, boarding house, restaurant and home to the "Founding Father" and "First Lady" of Fort Lauderdale - Frank and Ivy Stranahan. Today it stands on its original location in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale and is the epicenter of Broward County's long and fascinating history. For more information, visit www.stranahanhouse.org.





