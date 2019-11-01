Historic Stranahan House Museum is Bringing the Festivities This Holiday Season

Tis' the season for festive lights and sweet delights at the Historic Stranahan House Museum! Experience a variety of holiday festivities fit for guests of all ages at Stranahan House, 335 S.E. 6th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

All proceeds support the ongoing historic preservation of the local landmark and help fund the museum's educational programs, including reduced-rate and free school programs for local students.

Cookies with Santa

Saturday, December 7

Grab the kids and create everlasting holiday memories with a one-of-a-kind photo with Santa at the Historic Stranahan House Museum. Each guest will get a professional photo with the big guy himself and even take home a gourmet black and white cookie from TooJay's Deli! Two digital photos will be emailed to each participant after the event. Tickets are $25 per child and advanced registration is required. Call 954-524-4736 to register.

Stranahan House Holiday River Tours

December 16-23 at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Experience one of South Florida's most popular holiday traditions with the annual Stranahan House Holiday River Tours. Witness Fort Lauderdale's oldest home in spectacular Victorian Christmas décor and enjoy an evening tour of the House featuring costumed tour guides, live music, photo opportunities and more. Included in the tour is a leisurely cruise down the New River, where guests can take in the breathtaking holiday light displays of Fort Lauderdale's waterfront homes. Tickets are $35 per person and advanced registration is required. Visit www.tinyurl.com/RiverTours19 for tickets.

Holiday Hangover

Thursday, January 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Make 2020 truly historic! Kick off the New Year with delicious food from dozens of local restaurants, specialty cocktails, exclusive auction items and experiences, house tours and live entertainment. With more than 100 years of history under its belt, there's no better place to embrace the holiday spirit and welcome the New Year than Stranahan House. This is where it all began! Tickets are $40 until December 31. Tickets are $50 after January 1. Tickets are available for purchase at www.tinyurl.com/Hangover2020.

History Happy Hour

Tuesday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Combine your love of history with delicious wine during the Historic Stranahan House Museum's monthly History Happy Hour! Featuring a unique topic and presenter each month, History Happy Hour includes complimentary desserts courtesy of TooJay's Deli, wine courtesy of Ocean Wine & Spirits and tours of Fort Lauderdale's oldest and most historic home. Tickets are $15 for Stranahan House members and $20 for non-members. Tickets are available at www.tinyurl.com/StranahanHistoryHappyHour.

The Stranahan House was built in 1901, when Broward County was no more than a bleak southern frontier supposedly unsuited for human habitation. The existing residents were the Seminoles who traveled down the New River to Frank Stranahan's trading post to do business. Over the years as Fort Lauderdale grew and developed, the house became a post office, boarding house, restaurant and home to the "Founding Father" and "First Lady" of Fort Lauderdale - Ivy and Frank Stranahan. Today it stands as the oldest house in Fort Lauderdale and an epicenter of Broward County's long and fascinating history. For more information, visit www.stranahanhouse.org. Stranahan House is located in the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit www.riverwalkae.com.





