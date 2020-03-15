HELEN ON WHEELS Cancelled at Empire Stage

Article Pixel Mar. 15, 2020  

Please be advised that due to the Coronavirus, all remaining performances of the Pigs Do Fly production of "Helen On Wheels" have been canceled.

All purchased tickets will be refunded by either Goldstar or Ovationtix at the request of Pigs Do Fly Productions. If you have any questions regarding your refund, please feel free to call Empire Stage at 954-678-1496 and leave a message.

At this point in time the company is still planning on going forward with our next production of "5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche" this Spring. However, this could change.



