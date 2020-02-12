Gold Coast Jazz Society Held Gala Event 'Dance The Night Away'

On January 24th members and friends of the Gold Coast Jazz Society gathered to dance the night away at the organization's annual gala fundraising event.



Dance the Night Away attendees were swept off their feet at The Grateful Palate which provided the stunning backdrop for the evening, which included a cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner, jazz show and music for dancing. The jazz show featured vocalist Wendy Pedersen backed by musicians of the Gold Coast Jazz Society Band led by Martin Hand.

Buzz and Cheryl Lamb, Sheila Bechert and Joe Della Ratta co-chaired this much-loved annual gala, which netted more than $40,000; net proceeds which will benefit the programs and activities of the Gold Coast Jazz Society, a non-profit cultural arts organization established in 1992.

Event sponsors included Sheila Bechert, The Helen Ingham Foundation, PaperMill Media Group, and The Grateful Palate. Additional underwriting for the event was provided by Ed and Ona DeChant, Richard and Susan Goldstein, Buzz and Cheryl Lamb, James Long, James and Michelle Maus, Buzz and Barbara Merritt, Marie Morris, James Perry, Ken Werner and Roberta Young.

A number of silent auction items were available for purchase including a private dinner for two by Kingston1 Private Chef; a ticket package to an upcoming Chris Botti Concert and a private wine class for 20 provided by Total Wine & More.

The Gold Coast Jazz Society, established by Frederick Ruffner and a group of avid jazz buffs from South Florida, first began presenting concerts at the historic Riverside Hotel, located on the famous Las Olas Boulevard. The organization's mission is to perpetuate and advance the cultural form of jazz through performances, education and outreach activities. GCJS reaches thousands of children each year through in-school programs of jazz education. A jazz concert series is presented at the Broward Center's Amaturo Theater from November through May each year. For more information about the Gold Coast Jazz Society, go to www.goldcoastjazz.org or call the Society's office at 954-524-0805.





