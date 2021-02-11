Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

George Gadsen Hosts Intrigue and History In Quilt-Making Event

Gadson will guide participants through moments in history that are seldom presented on February 27, at 10 am.

Feb. 11, 2021  

Friends and families are invited to partake in a virtual presentation in celebration of Black History Month, as world-renowned South Florida artist George Gadson shares stories and insights from the history of the Underground Railroad, through the great American craft of Quilt-Making. Gadson will guide participants through moments in history that are seldom presented on February 27, at 10 am, through a collaboration between the City of Tamarac and George Gadson Studios.

Participants will be introduced to intriguing methods of how quilts were used between freedom fighters and slaves to communicate and navigate through the escape route to freedom. The artist will also share the quilting handiwork of notable artist Faith Ringgold and quilts made by the women of Gee's Bend in Southern Alabama. Through guidance in a process that will allow them to create their own paper quilts, using a variety of materials participants can tell a story of their own family history, during this presentation.

Through codes and images, this secret pathway to freedom joined hundreds of freedom fighters in messages of hope and escape. "Wagon wheel," "tumbling blocks," and "bear's paw" are only a few of the rumored code names used in the making of quilts with patterns named to convey secret messages that helped direct them through this dangerous journey.

Required Materials:

  • White or Black Foam Board
  • Glue Sticks
  • Colored Tissue Paper
  • Multi-colored construction paper
  • Scissors
  • Used Magazines (optional).

Date: February 27, 2021 at 10:00 am. Cost: $10 per family. Sign up here https://quilting-a-historical-perspective-through-art.eventbrite.com


