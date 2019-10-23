Funding Arts Broward 2021 Grant Applications Are Now Available To Local Arts Organizations

Funding Arts Broward (FAB!), a non-profit volunteer-based arts organization committed to preserving and cultivating the arts in Broward County, has opened its grant applications for 2021 funding. Local nonprofit arts organizations are encouraged to apply, online, for one of three tiered program-specific category grants awarding up to $15,000 at fundingartsbroward.org/grants. The deadline to apply to be considered for 2021 funding is January 24, 2020.

"Funding Arts Broward is proud to support, sustain and enrich the arts in our community," said Carolyn Lee, president of FAB!. "Not only are we excited to announce the opening of our 2021 grant season, but, this year, we've created an additional grants tier to inspire small and emerging arts organizations, often the breeding ground for new and innovative programs, to apply."

FAB! 2021 grants will be awarded in categories as follows:

Eligible organizations with annual budgets over $1 million may be awarded a FAB! 2021 Grant from $5,000 to $15,000.

Eligible organizations with annual budgets under $1 million may be awarded a FAB! 2021 Grant from $5,000 to $10,000.

Eligible Organizations with annual revenue under $100,000 may be awarded a FAB! 2021 Grant from $2,000 to $5,000.

Earlier this year, FAB! awarded 2020 grants to 27 recipient organizations including Art and Culture Center of Hollywood, Brazilian Voices Inc., Broward Performing Arts Foundation, Old Dillard Foundation, Slow Burn Theatre Company and South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble, totaling $242,000, bringing its total monetary distribution, to date, to over $3.3 million.

FAB! is supported by membership and its corporate partners BBX Capital, Casa D'Angelo, Craig Zinn Automotive Group, NSU Nova Southeastern University, Northern Trust and Roscioli Yachting Center.

To apply, organizations must be based in Broward, Palm Beach or Miami-Dade County and offer visual, music or performing arts focused programming in Broward County. Eligibility requirements for FAB! 2021 Grants can be found at www.fundingartsbroward.org.

For questions about the application process or instructions for completion, please email fabgrants@gmail.com.

About Funding Arts Broward (FAB!)

Funding Arts Broward, (FAB!) is a non-profit volunteer-based arts organization committed to preserving and cultivating the arts in Broward County, Florida. FAB!'s mission is to enrich the local arts community by funding Broward County-based visual and performing arts organizations. Since its inception in 2003, the organization has granted more than $3.3 million to local visual and performing arts programming. More information about FAB! can be found at www.fundingartsbroward.org.





