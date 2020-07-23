Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival Launches Drive-In Theater

Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, or FLIFF for short, has launched a FLIFF Drive-In Cinema, reports The Miami Herald.

The drive-in theater is located at Pier Sixty-Six on 2150 SE 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

FLIFF plans to keep the drive-in operating through July 31, unless a sponsor comes forward to continue the program into the next month.

The schedule for the theater is Friday nights for grown-ups and Saturday nights for kids. With showtimes for both starting at 8:30 p.m. after a 7 p.m. gate opening.

Past showings include Grease and Happy Feet.

Read the full story HERE.

The Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLiFF) is a 501(3)c not-for-profit organization dedicated to introducing American Independent films, world cinema and film talent to the South Florida community and through annual satellite festivals in St Augustine, Daytona Beach and Grand Bahama Island.

Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You