Florida Children's Theatre Announces Virtual Online Classes

All in-person programs have been suspended until further notice and the Galleria Mall is closed.

FLCT is offering several online, virtual classes. The community wide shutdown is creating financial stress across the economy and FLCT is no exception. If you are able, please consider a tax-deductible donation to help us in this time of uncertainly.

Storybook Adventures Online: Virtual Creative Drama

(recommended for pre-k to 2nd grade)

Join Ms. Melissa for some storybook adventures! Play, dance and sing along as you help bring a story to life from your own comfy space. Keep those imaginations at work with interactive drama, music, and movement activities.

Begins Tuesday 3/24.

Performance Autobiography Online

with Janet Erlick

(Grades 9-Adult)

Using your own life experiences, create a short one person performance piece to be shared during an in-person or virtual showcase.

Begins Wednesday 3/25

Virtual Private Coaching

Work on monologues or song performance from the comfort and safety of your own space, while FLCT teachers coach you virtually over video chat.

Coming Soon:

Online discussion panels featuring FLCT alums working in the industry and an alumni virtual benefit concert.

Virtual programs utilize the Zoom app or similar video messaging software.





