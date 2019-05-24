Five Summer Shows to Beat the South Florida Heat

As the final shows of the 2018-2019 season come to a close in South Florida, audiences can look forward to a variety of professional productions from family fare to Broadway hits. Be sure to check out these performances to cool off from South Florida's sweltering summer heat.

Romeo and Juliet: Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida

This hour-long adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is perfect for audiences young and old. Watch as young Juliet and rash Romeo meet by chance and fall madly in love. But their families are bitter enemies, and in order to be together the two lovers must be prepared to risk everything. Romeo and Juliet is a dazzling display of heart-stopping action, spine-tingling romance and heartbreaking tragedy. Watch as some of the best and brightest talent South Florida has to offer bring the magic of Shakespeare's most known work to life. There will be a 30-minute talkback with the cast following each performance.

Saturday, May 25 at 7 p.m. Main Street Playhouse.

6766 Main Street, Hialeah, FL 33014.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at mainstreetplayers.com.

AND

Friday, June 19 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Pompano Beach Cultural Center.

50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.

Tickets are $15-$25 and can be purchased at ccpompano.org.

Summer Shorts 2019: City Theatre

City Theatre presents its 24th annual Summer Shorts--a theatrical celebration that showcases the diversity of Miami through a variety of new short plays and musicals. This year, Summer Shorts will feature eight productions which include four World Premieres and three Southeastern Premieres.

Thursday, May 30 - Sunday, June 23

Carnival Studio Theatre: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132

Tickets are $35-$75 with $20 student tickets available. Tickets can be purchased online at arshtcenter.org or by calling (305) 949-6722.

Veronica's Position: Island City Stage

Written by Richard Orloff, Veronica's Position will make its Southeastern Premiere at Island City Stage. In the style of The Little Dog Laughed and The Goldberg Variations, Veronica's Position is a sophisticated comedy about a fading stage star, her errant ex-husband, her fiancé who is a right-wing Senator and her gay assistant who all become embroiled in love, politics and an ill-conceived production of Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler.

Friday, May 31 - Sunday, June 30

Island City Stage

2304 North Dixie Highway, Wilton Manors, FL 33305.

Tickets are $38, and are available online at islandcitystage.org or by calling (954) 519-2533.

Monty Python's Spamalot: Entr'Acte Theatrix

Entr'Acte Theatrix's production of Monty Python's Spamalot returns to Delray Beach with company members from its 2013 staging. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical is "lovingly ripped off" from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, with a book by Eric Idle, and a score by Idle and John Du Prez. Like the film, Spamalot lampoons King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table with the Monty Python humor audiences have come to love. The show features a bevy of beautiful girls (of course), not to mention 'cows, killer rabbits, and French people'.

Thursday, June 20 - Sunday, June 30

The Crest Theatre at Old School Square

51 North Swinton Avenue

Delray Beach, FL 33444.

Tickets are $35-$45 with $25 for groups of 10 or more and $15 student rush tickets. Tickets are on sale now and are available online at oldschoolsquare.org or by calling (561) 243-7922.

Come From Away: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Direct from Broadway, Come From Away has won Best Musical throughout North America. This musical tells the true story of the small Canadian town that welcomed 7000 stranded passengers on September 11, 2001. Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony Award-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Miami native and two-time Carbonell Award-winning actor Nick Duckart returns to South Florida in the company of this touring production.

Tuesday, June 18 - Sunday, June 23

Ziff Ballet Opera House: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

1300 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, FL 33132

Tickets are $34-$125. Tickets can be purchased online at arshtcenter.org or by calling (305) 949-6722.





