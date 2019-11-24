First Look at A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at The Kravis Center

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum will run in the Rinker Playhouse from November 23rd through December 8th.

Light, fast-paced, witty, irreverent, and completely politically incorrect, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum focuses on Pseudolus, a crafty slave who struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted courtesan named Philia for his young master Hero, in exchange for his freedom. The plot twists and turns and is filled with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors, potions, and a showgirl or two.

For Tickets: mnmtheatre.org / Kravis.org / 561-832-7469

All performances in

The Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center

701 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mnmtheatrecompany/

Photo Credit: Amy Pasquantonio





