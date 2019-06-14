Entr'Acte Theatrix' MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Opens At The Crest Theatre, June 20

Jun. 14, 2019  
Entr'Acte Theatrix' MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Opens At The Crest Theatre, June 20

Entr'Acte Theatrix' upcoming presents Monty Python's Spamalot. The show will open on June 20th at the Crest Theatre at Old School Square, and run through June 30th.

The legendary King Arthur, accompanied by his faithful servant, Patsy, travels through his kingdom, collecting members for his Knights of the Round Table.

Some of his recruits include Sir Robin, a collector of plague victims, and Lance a 'large, handsome, and incredibly violent man', who agree to join him - Lance 'for the fighting', and Robin for 'the singing and dancing'. The Lady of the Lake (and her Laker Girls), Sir Bedevere, and Sir Dennis Galahad eventually join Arthur in his search for The Holy Grail.

The show also features a bevy of beautiful girls (of course), not to mention 'cows, killer rabbits, and French people'. As The Sunday Times observed, Monty Python's Spamalot 'raises silliness to an art form'.

To purchase tickets online: http://entractetheatrix.com/



Related Articles View More Fort Lauderdale Stories   Shows

From This Author Carol Kassie

Carol Kassie has had a deep and abiding love for the arts, particularly theatre, since she was a small child and her parents presented her (read more...)

  • OLD JEWS TELLING JOKES At The Mizner Park Announced at Cultural Arts Center
  • Photo Flash: First Look at THE WIZ At Broward Stage Door Theatre
  • Photo Flash: First Look a WAISTWATCHERS THE MUSICAL at the Miracle Theatre
  • Jake Ehrenreich Presents A TREASURY OF JEWISH CHRISTMAS SONGS This Month
  • Stage Door Theatre Presents THE WIZ At Lauderhill Performing Arts Center
  • Rome Saladino Brings FEELIN' GOOD - A SALUTE TO MICHAEL BUBLE To Aventura And Boca Raton In December

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup