Entr'Acte Theatrix' MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Opens At The Crest Theatre, June 20

Entr'Acte Theatrix' upcoming presents Monty Python's Spamalot. The show will open on June 20th at the Crest Theatre at Old School Square, and run through June 30th.

The legendary King Arthur, accompanied by his faithful servant, Patsy, travels through his kingdom, collecting members for his Knights of the Round Table.

Some of his recruits include Sir Robin, a collector of plague victims, and Lance a 'large, handsome, and incredibly violent man', who agree to join him - Lance 'for the fighting', and Robin for 'the singing and dancing'. The Lady of the Lake (and her Laker Girls), Sir Bedevere, and Sir Dennis Galahad eventually join Arthur in his search for The Holy Grail.

The show also features a bevy of beautiful girls (of course), not to mention 'cows, killer rabbits, and French people'. As The Sunday Times observed, Monty Python's Spamalot 'raises silliness to an art form'.

To purchase tickets online: http://entractetheatrix.com/





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories