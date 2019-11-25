Emmet Cohen is Coming to Broward Center for the Performing Arts'

A music prodigy from Generation Y, the most startling thing about Emmet Cohen is not his awards. Nor his international travel and audience, nor his musical prodigy status or his even his handsome looks...

The most startling about him is that he is critically-acclaimed in the jazz world since 2010, and he's 29 years old. Do the Math.

With that, Cohen is committed to the inter-generational transfer of knowledge, history and traditions of jazz.

Recognized as a prodigy at the age of 3, his resume and repertoire read like an esteemed and older musician, and then you see his smile. He's a babe!

Briefly, and without doing his bio justice, Cohen grew up in Miami, Florida and Montclair, New Jersey; and graduated from the University of Miami's Frost School of Music (Bachelor) and the Manhattan School of Music, where he earned a master's degree.

In 2010 he recorded with Greg Gisbert, Joe Sanders and Rodney Green his debut album "In the Element."

Further recordings were made in the 2010 with Eric Miller "Trust Your Intuition," Brian Lynch Veronica Swift and Herlin Riley, "New Direction."

Even if you aren't a jazz or music connoisseur, you can hear and feel his nimble touch on the keyboard, a touch for which he is wildly known; a touch that's translates for Cohen into personal messages.

"Performing jazz is about communicating the deepest levels of humanity and individuality; it's essentially about connections" among musicians and audiences. Connections.

His signature work today, is the Masters Legacy Series, a landmark, ongoing celebratory set of recordings and interviews honoring legendary jazz musicians.

Notably, he is the winner of the 2019 American Pianist Awards and the Cole Porter Fellow of the American Pianists Association, and the Artist-in-Residence at the University of Indianapolis.

Join us on December 4 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts for Gold Coast Jazz Society's 2nd Performance of their Season, "Handful of Keys," performed by the Emmet Cohen Trio, who are making waves in the New York City jazz scene and across the globe, right now.

The trio melds all styles of jazz- stride, swing, bebop, free, contemporary- with an emphasis on the Great American Songbook, with Russell Hall on bass and Kyle Poole on drums. A dynamic and charismatic performer, Cohen possess talents that are invigorating the contemporary arts world where he is received enthusiastically both at home and abroad by multi-generations. A dynamic and charismatic performer, Cohen possess talents that are invigorating the contemporary arts world where he is received enthusiastically both at home and abroad by multi-generations. Take your kids to see this one! Take your kids to see this one! Purchase a Season Subscription or a Jazz Trio at Purchase a Season Subscription or a Jazz Trio at goldcoastjazz.org . Single tickets are avaliable at Broward Center for the Performing Arts' Box Office at browardcenter.org or Tel: 954-462-0222.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz

His fluid technique, innovative tonal palette, and expansive repertoire have earned him an avid expanding fan base and critical acclaim.