Charles F. Dodge City Center Pembroke Pines Announces Upcoming Events and Concerts

The Charles F. Dodge City Center Pembroke Pines has announced a slate of upcoming concerts and events featuring Grammy-winning® artists and rock and roll legends that begins with an evening of community.

Rachel Brathen: Yoga Girl on Friday, October 11 at 8 p.m. delivers a very special event merging yoga, heart healing, storytelling and community creation as audience members have the opportunity to participate in a heartfelt session with Brathen designed to open their hearts, get out of their comfort zones, help them create space where they've once felt stuck and most important of all: remind them that they never, ever, ever walk alone. Guests should prepare to sweat, breathe, journal, share, connect and feel! Audiences should bring a yoga mat, water bottle, journal and pen (and perhaps a sweater for Savasana in case they need it). The yoga practice is followed by a Q&A, conversation and open storytelling. The event is presented by Broward Center for the Performing Arts and AEG Presents. Tickets are $60 pre-sale and $80 day of the event.

The City of Pembroke Pines and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts present The Allman Betts Band with special guests Joanne Shaw Taylor & JD Simo on Sunday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. The sons of Gregg Allman (Devon Allman) and Dickey Betts (Duane Betts) have joined forces to form The Allman Betts Band joined by Berry Oakley Jr. on bass (son of original Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley), Johnny Stachela on slide guitar, John Ginty on Hammond B3 (Robert Randolph/Dixie Chicks) and Devon Allman Project percussionists R. Scott Bryan (Sheryl Crow) and John Lum. The concert will feature new music, songs from their solo projects and classic Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman tunes in honor of the 50th Anniversary of The Allman Brothers Band. Tickets are $49.50-$69.50.

Presenting a powerful stage presence as they continue to tour the country, The Marshall Tucker Band performs on Friday, January 24 at 8 p.m. in a concert presented by the City of Pembroke Pines and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. In the early fall of 1973, The Marshall Tucker Band was a young and hungry group out to prove themselves every time they hit the stage. Led today by founding member and lead singer Doug Gray, the band represents a time and place in music that will never be duplicated. With hit singles including "Heard It In a Love Song," "Fire On The Mountain," "Can't You See" and "Take The Highway," The Marshall Tucker Band continues to be played on classic rock and country radio and they have never stopped touring. Current members include: acclaimed guitarist and vocalist Chris Hicks; the highly respected drummer B.B. Borden; and multi-instrumentalist Marcus Henderson, who plays flute, saxophone and keyboards in addition to lead and background vocals. Tony Black plays bass guitar with Rick Willis on lead guitar and vocals. Tickets are $49.50-$99.50.

The City of Pembroke Pines and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts present Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with special guest Hayes Carll on Tuesday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. Since his national emergence nearly two decades ago as a young guitar slinger for the Drive-By Truckers, roots-rocker Jason Isbell has emerged as one of the most respected songwriters of his generation. As a solo artist and with his crack band, The 400 Unit, the Alabama native has received four Grammy Awards and nine Americana Music Awards. Those honors include album and song awards from both organizations for both of his past two studio releases: 2015's Something More Than Free with its single "24 Frames," and 2017's The Nashville Sound, featuring the single "If We Were Vampires." Recently returned from a national co-headlining tour with Father John Misty, Isbell and the band look forward the fall re-release of their first two albums, 2009's self-titled Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit and 2011's Here We Rest. Tickets are $65-$125.

Los Lobos performs its high-energy show that remains true to its east Los Angeles roots through the mix of rock, blues, Tex-Mex, country and Mexican folk on Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. The three-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee broke through the international charts with their massive hit cover of Ritchie Valens "La Bamba," and have gone on to record more than 20 albums. Formed by guitarist David Hidalgo and percussionist Louie Perez, the group has maintained the same line-up uninterrupted since 1984. Los Lobos lends its signature musicality to classics like "Will the Wolf Survive," "Shakin' Shakin' Shakes," "Come On, Let's Go," "Don't Worry Baby," " Reva's House" and "La Bamba." Tickets are $49.50-$69.50.

Advance ticket sales are available only through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and at Ticketmaster outlets. On the day of the show, tickets are available at the Charles F. Dodge City Center Pembroke Pines box office 90 minutes before the show.

There is no charge for self-parking. Valet service is available for most performances on the west side of the main entrance for $17.00.



The Charles F. Dodge City Center Pembroke Pines is located 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025. For more information visit www.charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You