Broward Cultural Division Announces the Broward Arts Relief Fund

The Broward Cultural Division announces the launch of the Broward Arts Relief Fund.

This supplemental grant program, supported by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners, will provide financial assistance to Broward-based non-profit cultural organizations that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.Broward Cultural Division will award one-time grants ranging from $2,500 to $20,000 that support arts activities that preserve jobs in Broward County's arts community. The Fund also cover fees for artistic contractual services that have been cut or will be cut as a result of COVID-19. The amount an organization is eligible to apply for is based on their annual operating revenue. The program's $456,000 in funding comes from sale proceeds from the Florida Arts License Plate Program.

Applications are available today. Eligibility is limited to Broward-based arts and cultural non-profit organizations that have received general operating support from the Cultural Division during the 2020 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2019 - Sept. 30, 2020). Organizations that fit criteria will be alerted by Division staff to confirm eligibility.

Applicants are encouraged to attend virtual application workshops that will assist them with the application process. Two workshops will take place April 24 and May 6 at 2pm. The application deadline is May 15.

"Even in a healthy economy, the average American cultural non-profit has less than two months working capital or cash equivalent available, and the average orchestra has fewer than 15 days," said Phillip Dunlap, Broward Cultural Division Director. "While the line between viability and crisis is tenuous, the Cultural Division's commitment to Broward's art and culture sector is unwavering."

Grantees must use funds for reimbursable expenses incurred between March 1 and September 30, 2020 that include salaries for positions critical to an organization's artistic mission or are in jeopardy of elimination as a result of the pandemic and current economic climate. Fees for previously engaged artistic contractual services that have been eliminated or are in danger of being eliminated by September 30, 2020 are also eligible for funding.

Salaries, wages, fringe benefits and fees that are incurred in connection with fundraising are ineligible, as is the creation of new positions or new artistic contractual services.

Priority will be given to cost-effective programs that maximize the amount of the funds distributed. Organizations must demonstrate that they reach and serve underserved populations limited by geography, ethnicity, economics or disability.

For additional information and to access the application, view the Broward Arts Relief Fund here.

Broward Cultural Division is providing additional resources, virtual events and opportunities for the arts community at ArtsCalendar.com/covid.





