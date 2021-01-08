Broward Center for the Performing Arts Announces Winter/Spring Classes and Spring Break Theater Camp

A new year brings new and exciting opportunities at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Registration is now open for a robust schedule of performing arts classes for all ages to be presented both virtually and in person. A Spring Break Theater Camp will be also be available to students March 22-26.

WINTER/SPRING CLASSES

The Broward Center's performing arts classes are a fun, exciting and engaging experience for students of all ages that are interested in singing, acting, improv and dance. The classes, tailored for preschoolers, kids, teens and adults, are designed to encourage artistic expression and are taught in a supportive and nurturing environment.

Classes begin in February and most continue for 10 weeks. Classes are limited in size and tailored to the appropriate age and skill level from beginner to more advanced students. Some classes will be held in person at the Broward Center in accordance with CDC and local health & safety guidelines which includes mask wearing and physical distancing. The complete class listing is available at Browardcenter.org/classes and online class registration is fast and easy and can be completed on the Broward Center's website.

OPEN HOUSE

Interested students can learn more during a free virtual open house via Zoom from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 23. Attendees can learn about the classes, meet teaching artists, participate in or observe sample classes, ask questions and register to win a free class. An in-person tour of the Broward Center and Rose Miniaci Education Center will also be available. Details for in-person tours will be provided upon registering for the virtual open house.

The virtual open house schedule can be found here. To RSVP for the virtual open house, attendees must email registrar@BrowardCenter.org and include their name, or child's name, and the class they would like to attend. Once registered, the Zoom link will be emailed with instructions on how to sign in. By registering to attend the open house, participants will be automatically entered to win a free class registration for the Winter/Spring 2021 semester. The winner will be notified on February 2, 2021.

SPRING BREAK THEATER CAMP

The Broward Center's Spring Break Theater Camp, in partnership with the Performance Project School of the Arts, offers students an immersive week-long theater experience of singing, acting and dancing while rehearsing for a Broadway revue featuring a lively selection of music and dance numbers. The week will culminate with a final performance of Make 'Em Laugh by campers in the Abdo New River Room which will be broadcast in a live feed.

The Spring Break Theater Camp will be held March 22-26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and the final performance will be on Friday, March 26. Camp will meet in person at the Broward Center in accordance with CDC and local health & safety guidelines which include mask wearing and physical distancing. Capacity is strictly limited. Tuition for the camp is $295. Registration is available online at browardcenter.org/education/programs/camps/spring-break-theater-camp, by email at registrar@BrowardCenter.org or by phone at 954.414.6904. Early drop-off and late pick-up are also available for an additional cost.

The Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center is on the Broward Center for the Performing Arts campus located in the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District at 201 SW Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.