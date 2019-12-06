Broward Center Welcomes Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center As a Sponsor

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts has announced the multi-year commitment of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System and South Florida's only National Cancer Institute-Designated center. This support will be recognized with the naming of the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Intermezzo Lounge, a premium hospitality experience at the Broward Center.

"We welcome Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center as a supporter of the Broward Center as it extends its impact throughout South Florida," said Kelley Shanley, President & CEO of the Broward Center. "Sylvester's renowned work ensures that patients in South Florida can receive the most advanced cancer care close to home. We admire its commitment to healing and wellness for patients and their families and appreciate its commitment to the arts as an important tool for building community."

At the newly named lounge, audiences attending a performance in the Au-Rene Theater enjoy a premium experience with a spacious, private hospitality area and exclusive access to an outdoor veranda. Offered with a separate admission, the lounge features comfortable seating and a selection of delicious hot and cold hors d'oeuvres and desserts one hour before the show and during intermission. Complimentary soft drinks, seasonal craft and premium beer, wine, champagne, coffee and tea are also offered with mixed drinks and spirits available at preferred pricing.

"The multi-disciplinary teams of cancer researchers at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, South Florida's only NCI-designated cancer center, believe that medical research, medical education and training, medical practice and the arts work in synergy to create a world-class community like South Florida," said Sylvester's Director, Stephen D. Nimer, M.D.. "That's why we're proud to partner with the Broward Center for the Performing Arts as their Official Health Care Partner for this coming season. At Sylvester, more than 300 cancer-focused physician and research faculty utilize their expertise, experience and creativity to pursue cancer cures for our community."

Tickets to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Intermezzo Lounge are $30. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center, Parker Playhouse and affiliated venues. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office. Know who you are buying from when you purchase tickets.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located in the Riverwalk Arts & Entertainment District at 201 SW Fifth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

For more information visit BrowardCenter.org.

The Broward Center 2019-2020 season is presented by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. AutoNation, Bank of America, Brightline, Canteen, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, JetBlue, MasterCard and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center are proud sponsors of the Broward Center.





