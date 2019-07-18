Broward Arts Makes Open Call For Musical Creatives

Lyricists, composers, producers, instrumentalists and artists are invited to participate in SongFest, a free music creation and production seminar presented by Destination Sistrunk that culminates with a public performance.

Twelve selected participants will have opportunities to work with industry professionals to grow and develop their music creation skills. The seminar takes place throughout August and is comprised of six sessions.

Attendees will connect with members of their industry as they gain knowledge that applies to all styles and genres of music, taking them from pre-production to mastering the use of creative tools that enhance the musical process.

The seminar is led by Elsten Torres, an eclectic musical pioneer with more than three decades of experience in the music industry. Torres has performed on stages throughout the world, earning two BMI songwriting awards and six Billboard Top Ten hits.

A public event will take place Wednesday, September 25th at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center and will include a moderated music industry panel and performances by seminar attendees.

Applicants must be Broward residents, age 18 and above. Prospective participants will be short-listed based on their application and an in-person interview will determine if the seminar is the best fit for the individual. Emerging and practicing professionals should be prepared to present written or live work samples.

Application deadline: July 22, 2019

Seminar: Tuesdays and Thursdays in August 2019

Performance finale: September 25th from 6-9PM

View here for more information or to apply.





