Barclay Performing Arts Goes Virtuals With Productions, Workshops and More

They presented SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE, THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY and more.

The Palm Beach Post has reported that Barclay Performing Arts is bringing their programming online, featuring virtual productions, classes and more.

"My managers Om Jae, Jason Pierre and I started filming and recording material for classes and rehearsals, and we launched our Barclay Beyond Boca platform, where we had workshops and talk backs with professionals from New York City and Broadway to Los Angeles," founder and Director Christine Barclay said.

They rehearsed virtually ending the semester with a 24-hour livestream from their studio. They presented "School House Rock Live" airing live at the end of June, "The Theory of Relativity" in early July, and "Fame Jr" on Aug. 2.

"With a lot of media swirling around us, I had to make sure that we held onto our mission tightly - my focus had to stay on the mental and emotional health and physical well-being of our students... but we had also been given a platform," Barclay said.

She continued to say:

"We pick our shows intentionally. I pick my staff intentionally," Barclay said. "We are a unique place with a unique group of people trying to be a beacon of light in our world. When COVID hit, I had to look back on the promises made during the shooting, and when the going gets tough, we get going."

