Sep. 18, 2019  

BOCA BOUND Comes to the Wick Theatre

Boca Bound will run from September 19th through September 22nd at the Wick Theatre in Boca Raton.

Boca Bound tells the story of Nadine, a successful New York attorney who, after an unexpected disruption in her well ordered life, visits her best friend Gert in Boca Raton. Re-connections with friends and family, and the possibility of a future she had often dreamed of, but never believed could happen lead Nadine on a journey of discovery - about the choices she has made, and those she can still make in order to find fulfillment and happiness.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales from Boca Bound will be donated to the Pap Corps.

For more information about Boca Bound visit www.bocaboundmusical.com/



