BANDSTAND Comes to Broward Center For The Performing Arts 5/5 - 5/17

BANDSTAND, a new musical, is playing at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale from May 5 to 17, 2019.

THEY CAME HOME TO A NEW AMERICA.

THEY MADE THE MUSIC THAT INSPIRED THE NATION.

From Andy Blankenbuehler, winner of the 2017 Tony Award® for Best Choreography and the 2016 Tony Award for HAMILTON, comes BANDSTAND-the new musical that explodes with the most high-octane, heart-stopping and best dancing on stage today.

1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, returns to rebuild his life with only the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart.

When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, inspiration strikes! Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, each an astonishing musician. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://fortlauderdale.broadway.com/shows/bandstand/





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You