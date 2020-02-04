ArtServe Launches Free Monthly #TrendingTuesday Art Experience

ArtServe, a non-profit that supports artists committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, announces the launch of #TrendingTuesday, a free monthly art activation featuring intimate presentations by performing and visual artists working to increase social good through the arts. #TrendingTuesday takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

Each #TrendingTuesday begins with a 20- to 30-minute performance of emerging, experimental or repertory work followed by a panel discussion with the artists.

"The ultimate goal of #TrendingTuesday is to introduce audiences to artists who are working at the intersection of art and social impact," said ArtServe Executive Director Craig W. Johnson. "We're enabling audiences to experience powerful and thought-provoking art and providing a platform for guests to dialogue directly with artists about the creative process and their sources of inspiration. We're very excited to launch this initiative."

Admission for #TrendingTuesday is free; online registration is required. ArtServe members are encouraged to arrive at 5:30 p.m. for an exclusive Member Mixer featuring an open wine bar and early access to preferred seating.

The upcoming #TrendingTuesday schedule includes:

#TrendingTuesday: Excerpts from "Waking Kya"

Tuesday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m.

#TrendingTuesday kicks off on Tuesday, February 11 with excerpts from "Waking Kya," an evocative off-Broadway production produced and directed by Sonia Artwell of LaFran Entertainment. Written by Siobhan Fitzpatrick, "Waking Kya" tells the story of two sisters, living in a Liberian refugee camp, each coping with the traumas of the civil war that occurred in Sierra Leone, West Africa, in the 1990s.Guests will enjoy an evening with members of the cast, who will perform pieces from the production. The international ensemble features actors, dancers and singers hailing from Haiti, Jamaica, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, West Africa and North America. Together, the group portrays an eclectic mix of African sound and movement as well as interpretations of social injustice. The performance is followed by an intimate conversation with the artists. Admission is free with registration via Eventbrite.

Full performances of "Waking Kya" will take place on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Tickets are $30 each and are available at Eventbrite.

#Trending Tuesday: Live Music by Amy Carol Webb

Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m.

For March's #TrendingTuesday, ArtServe presents a special performance by Amy Carol Webb, the sole songwriter among noted philanthropists, activists and cultural visionaries. Named one of South Florida's "Ten Best Folk Singers of All Time," an "act to watch" by Billboard magazine and "one to watch in the next millennium" by the Miami Herald, Amy Carol Webb is passionate and poignant, the girl next door and no ordinary woman. To attend, register at Eventbrite.

#Trending Tuesday: An Evening with Alexander Star

Tuesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy an evening at ArtServe with international recording artist Alexander Star! Known for pairing his music with positive impact, Star is a sought-after anthem writer and one of the few artists to deliver multiple performances inside the United Nations Headquarters. Join ArtServe on April 14 for a talk about his recent Super Bowl anthem promoting coral reef health and hear firsthand about his journey as an Emmy-nominated Impact Artist. To register, visit the official Eventbrite page.

#Trending Tuesday: Seeing Syria Through Art & Culture

Tuesday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Join Tony Khawam, artist and curator of ArtServe's upcoming "Emerging Art from War-Torn Syria: War & Hope" exhibition, for an inside look at what to expect and a discussion about the intersection of Syrian and American culture. As Khawan shares the dynamics of cross-cultural collaboration, guests will enjoy Syrian appetizers such as Mezze, traditional belly dancing and music performances featuring authentic Middle Eastern instruments such as the "Easter Keyboard" and "Oud drum." The event is free with registration at Eventbrite.

#Trending Tuesday: Hued Songs - Amplifying Black Experiences Through Music

Tuesday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Join Hued Songs Artistic Director and renowned Opera singer Kunya Rowley for a performance of a collection of songs and spirituals by black composers, each highlighting a facet of the black experience. Hued Songs celebrates and explores black culture through the lens of black music, artists and history, thereby immersing audiences in black culture, provoking thought and providing a platform where artists of color can be seen, heard and paid. Following the performance, Rowley will discuss the importance of creative diverse artistic platforms in South Florida. Admission is free with registration via Eventbrite.

Additionally, ArtServe is seeking artists to feature in its #TrendingTuesday events. Artists doing innovative work that strengthens the community or raises awareness for a cause are encouraged to reach out to Craig W. Johnson at craigwj@artserve.org.

For more information about #TrendingTuesday and ArtServe, visit www.artserve.org.





