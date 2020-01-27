ArtServe 2020 Vision Will Be Unveiled During A Networking Fundraiser At Doc B's

ArtServe, a non-profit that supports artists committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, is kicking-off "ArtServe 20/20 Vision" during a networking fundraising event at Doc B's, 452 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, February 20 from 6 to 8 pm.

The fun-filled evening brings together the art and business communities for a cocktail reception. Hors d'oeuvres will be served. Tickets are $50 and are available by calling 954-462-8190 ext. 201.

Guests will hear from ArtServe Executive Director Craig W. Johnson about the art incubator's June 2020 exhibit entitled "Doing Business as Artist Entrepreneurs: CAPTURED." This specially curated exhibit showcases the work of artist alumni who have completed business classes offered by the Artist as an Entrepreneur Institute.

"The community's help and support are needed to ensure that the creative community thrives in Broward County so the goal for the evening is to raise financial support for 'CAPTURED,'" said Johnson. "Together, we can continue to build Broward County's vibrant cultural ecosystem and support creatives in making art that has a positive economic and social impact for our community."

ArtServe is one of the nation's six original art incubators and has a 30-year history in Broward County. It serves as an education, incubation and exhibition center for arts of all disciplines, supports emerging artists, engages underrepresented populations, educates young people, and activates social change through the arts.

For more information, visit www.artserve.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You