Art Garfunkel and More Will Head to Coral Springs Center for Memorable Concerts in March

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts continues to rock through March with six memorable concerts and shows, featuring singing legends and comedic giants. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive. Tickets for all concerts and shows are now available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

March 7 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Hits of the Brits:

Featuring the Music of The Beatles & The Rolling Stones

The British Invasion brought us the two most popular rock groups of all time, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, as well as the liveliest debate in rock history - which band is the greatest? These two legendary bands will engage in an on-stage, mash-up duel - a musical "showdown of the hits" if you will - featuring internationally renowned tribute bands, The Nowhere Band & stones

Tickets start at $38

March 12 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)

Art Garfunkel

Although it has been over 40 years since Bridge Over Troubled Water was recorded, Art Garfunkel's image and signature vocal remain among the most instantly recognizable in popular music. After partnering with singer-songwriter Paul Simon, the popular duo (Simon & Garfunkel) recorded a groundbreaking string of classic albums (Wednesday Morning 3 A.M.; Sounds Of Silence; Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme; The Graduate; Bookends; and Bridge Over Troubled Water) and an equally impressive body of songs, many of which became pop standards: The Sound Of Silence, Homeward Bound, I Am a Rock, Kathy's Song, April Come She Will, At the Zoo, A Hazy Shade of Winter, America, Scarborough Fair/Canticle, Mrs. Robinson, The Boxer, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Cecilia, El Condor Pasa, and My Little Town. Over the last 20 years, Garfunkel has recorded and released a dozen highly acclaimed solo albums, and continues to perform in concerts worldwide.

Tickets start at $55

March 14 at 7:30 pm (Saturday)

Paul Reubens

35th Anniversary Tour of Pee-wee's Big Adventure

2020 marks 35 years since Paul Reuben's classic, quirky sensation Pee-wee's Big Adventure hit theaters. A critical and financial triumph at the box office, the 1985 comedy, Pee-wee's Big Adventure, starring and co-written by Reubens. "Grossed" over $40M domestically and made Pee-Wee Herman a household name. The movie marked the feature film directorial debut of Tim Burton and the first major studio film for composer Danny Elfman, beginning the now legendary filmmaking duo's partnership which has resulted in 16 films over the last three decades. The movie is a timeless classic that continues to entertain and enthrall generations of fans to this day. The 35th anniversary of the film is being celebrated with Pee-wee's Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour with Paul Reubens. Each event will include a special screening of the film, followed by amazing stories about the making of the movie told by Paul Reubens.

Tickets start at $42.27

March 19 at 8 pm (Thursday)

Vic Dibitetto

An incredibly powerful performer, comedian Vic Dibitetto churns energy, honesty and humanity into nonstop laughter. His pace is frenetic. He's been called a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden. The bottom line is, Dibitetto leaves his audiences breathless with laughter, and is a successful national headliner who sells out theatres nationwide. He has appeared on America's Funniest People (ABC), where he was a $10,000 Grand Prize winner. He also headlined Stand-Up Spotlight (VH1) and Last Laugh at Pips, and acted in a pilot with Woody Allen and Danny Aiello.

Tickets start at $40

March 21 at 8 pm (Saturday)

An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with

Graham Nash

Legendary artist Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee - with Crosby, Stills, and Nash and with the Hollies. He was also inducted twice into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, as a solo artist and with CSN, and he is a GRAMMY Award winner. The original classic union of Crosby, Stills & Nash (& Young) lasted but 20 months. Yet their songs are lightning rods embedded in our DNA, starting with Nash's "Marrakesh Express," "Pre-Road Downs" and "Lady Of the Island," from the first Crosby, Stills & Nash LP (1969). On CSNY's Déjà Vu (1970), Nash's "Teach Your Children" and "Our House" beseeched us to hold love tightly, to fend off the madness that was on its way.

Tickets start at $49.22

March 27 at 8 pm (Friday)

Bobby Collins

Reading through his resume, you'll see Bobby Collins has performed in hundreds of theatres and venues, hosted VH1's Stand-up Spotlight, acted in television and movies, and even authored a best-selling book. He's a popular keynote speaker for Fortune 500 corporate events, been on day and night talk shows, and appeared at charity events. He's garnered a Grammy nomination, and has toured with such titans of entertainment as Frank Sinatra, Cher, Julio Iglesias and Dolly Parton. He's worked alongside Chris Rock, Ray Romano and Drew Carey, as well as other contemporary comedians. His resume accurately reveals what he does. However, it cannot fully convey who he is-a very funny guy! Born in Queens, Bobby is a proud, tried and true tribesman of New York City. His loyal fans affectionately greet him with a rousing BOBBBYYY! wherever he goes.

Tickets start at $40

How to Get Tickets:

Tickets for all concerts and shows at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.





