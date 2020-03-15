All Florida Children's Theatre Programming Has Been Canceled Through March

Florida Children's Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Hello, FLCT Family.

In an effort to limit group contact, which seems to be the primary way to keep everyone safe and healthy, we are cancelling or postponing all FLCT programming through March 29th, with plans after that to be announced at a later date. Details about specific programs may be found below.

We understand that our students want to be together and this is disappointing news, but the quicker we collectively close things down as a community, the quicker we will be able to have things get back to normal.

Our ongoing commitment is to the physical, social, and emotional health of our students, families, and staff. You all have our continued flexibility, and our full support, in these uncertain times.

Stay well, stay informed, stay positive, and stay connected (from afar!)

With Love,

Janet Erlick

Executive Artistic Director, FLCT

P.S. These are challenging times for everyone, and community arts organizations such as FLCT are particularly vulnerable. Please consider donating rather than requesting refunds for things that may be cancelled, or giving general operating donations to groups that you support. We want to make sure that every local organization is able to weather any and all closures, and have the resources to care for their staff and operations so that they will be there for you in the future.

CLASS PROGRAMS

Missed classes will be made up at a later date; this current session will be completed in full once programming resumes. Adjusted calendars will be posted as they are finalized.

CIRCUS PROGRAM

Unfortunately the April trip to Las Vegas is cancelled. We are working with festival organizers to determine if the entire festival will be cancelled or postponed. Additional details will be forthcoming from Mrs. Melissa.

All circus classes and rehearsals are cancelled through March 29th with make-up classes to be announced.

TUCK EVERLASTING

Ms. Lauren will be sending details to the company, including the possibility of some remote rehearsals (through Zoom, Skype, etc.), but there will be no in-person rehearsals through at least March 29th.

Additional rehearsals may be added once in-person activities resume.

At this time the production will still take place in May, although the dates might have to shift depending on unfolding events. Due to that uncertainty, we will be moving the show back to our Studio Theatre at the Galleria so that we have ultimate flexibility in making that happen.

SPRING BREAK CAMPS

All spring break camps (scheduled for the week of March 23-27) have been cancelled. Paid tuitions will be credited or refunded (or may be given as an operational donation to FLCT).

OUTREACH ACTIVITIES AND OTHER

All off-site outreach activities will be cancelled or postponed through March 29th.

The Leadership Broward Socially Good event scheduled for March 18th will be postponed.

All meetings and activities of the Center Stage Youth Council are on hold.

ENROLLMENTS, COMMUNICATION, CONTACT WITH OFFICE STAFF

Enrollments for classes and camps are still available and may be completed on-line at www.FLCT.org. Updates to the schedule will be posted as needed.

Staff will be working remotely, and may be reached via email, general inquiries may be directed to info@FLCTstar.org.

No open office hours through at least March 29th.

Thank you! More updates will be send out as needed.





