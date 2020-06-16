ASM Global Hired to Manage King Center for the Performing Arts

ASM Global, a national leader in presenting live entertainment, has been hired to manage the King Center for the Performing Arts at Eastern Florida State College.

The firm was retained following unanimous approval from the King Center Board of Directors and the EFSC Board of Trustees. A five-year contract goes into effect July 1.

The company replaces Steve Janicki, who retired after serving 32 years as the King Center's executive director, during which he turned the Melbourne campus venue into a cultural landmark in Central Florida.

"It's hard to replace Steve Janicki, but we believe ASM Global will allow us to have more top entertainers and take us to the next level in performing arts. They're an excellent company and we're excited about teaming with them." said Dr. Anthony Catanese, chair of the King Center Board of Directors.

ASM Global manages 89 entertainment venues in the U.S., including 16 Florida facilities in cities such as Jacksonville, Pensacola, Tallahassee, Miami, Miami Beach, Ft. Lauderdale and others.

In all, the company's network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues.

A strategic alignment with Los Angeles-based AEG Presents gives ASM Global access to the biggest names in entertainment plus enhanced revenue for the theaters where they perform.

A partnership with the American Theatre Guild is also expected to bring Broadway shows to the King Center.

"We're honored to have been chosen by Eastern Florida State College to be their partner in operating the venerable King Center for the Performing Arts," said Bob Newman, ASM Global President and CEO.

"Since its opening in 1988, the center has hosted a diverse schedule featuring many high-profile shows while serving as a pillar of college life and a welcoming gathering place for the Space Coast community.

"We look forward to building on the strong foundation in place and adding rich cultural entertainment in live music, comedy and theatrical performances for many years to come."

The company is expected to soon name a resident general manager to direct King Center operations.

The King Center recently completed the largest renovation in its history with $3.6 million in improvements, enhancing the experience of patrons.

Like other theaters nationwide, it closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will remain dark until performances can safely return.

