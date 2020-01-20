7,000 People To Visit Art On The Square In Delray Beach

The Cornell Art Museum invites art-goers of all ages to enjoy a two-day fine art show held on the grounds of Old School Square Feb. 8 and 9. Spring Art on the Square is a premier juried art show featuring more than 130 artists from across the country.

Spring Art on the Square is a free event drawing over 7,000 visitors to the annual outdoor art show. Beautifully situated on the campus surrounding the historic Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square, Spring Art on the Square is "right in the ART of the city" in Downtown Delray Beach.

Attendees will see a wide range of artistic creations, including photography, sculpture, blown glass, paintings, mixed-media, and more. In addition, the artists attend in order to personally display their work, giving attendees the opportunity to meet them and discuss their creations in person.

Each year, hundreds of applicants apply to have the title of "The Art on the Square Emerging Artist." This prestigious honor offers a gratis exhibition space and booth to a deserving, aspiring artist at the early stages of their rising career. The Program offers one younger, under-served and under-recognized artist per show the opportunity to exhibit and sell their art in a professional fine art show among professional artists. The program was designed to provide a mentorship opportunity to the artist on the path to critical market acceptance and allows them the opportunity to live-paint or otherwise demonstrate their art process. The Emerging Artist gains invaluable lessons and experience in selling their work and cultivating collectors. Artists must be from the Delray Beach area of Palm Beach County, building a body of work but not yet established amongst art critics, art buyers, museums and art galleries.

This year's Emerging Artist is Crystal Bacchus. Bacchus started studying design at age 11, by 13 she began producing sophisticated artwork. Bacchus creates artwork with watercolor, marker sketches, and graphic design. Bacchus's art is influenced by her multicultural background and faith in God. Her art is meant to be distinctive and recognizable and most importantly meant to inspire, promote healing, and bring joy to the viewer.

"It's an honor to have been chosen for this opportunity by the Cornell Art Museum. I am excited about the opportunity to interact with patrons and share artwork that is vibrant, impactful and joy inspiring." Says Bacchus, Spring Art on the Square's 2020 Emerging Artist Recipient.

In addition to viewing and purchasing fine artwork, visitors can enjoy live music on both days and visit the gourmet café, featuring lunch options, gourmet treats and wine and beer for purchase. Local groups such as; The Arc of Palm Beach County, Women in the Visual Arts and Plein Air artists will be live painting during the two-day event. Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Cornell Art Museum's latest exhibition, "Art Couture: The Intersection of Art and Fashion".





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You