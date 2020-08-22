22nd Edition of the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival Announced

There will be 44 screenings available to viewers exclusively in the state of Florida through August 30.

Enjoy love, longing, laughter and a host of other heartfelt emotions to ease the quarantine blues during the 22nd edition of the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival. The bi-annual film festival whose mission is to unite the community through LGBTQ+ media that inspire, entertain, and educate, is showcasing 80 creative films from 20 countries, (many never- before-seen and not available on any streaming platform) with 44 screenings available to viewers exclusively in the state of Florida through August 30. The festival will also host livestreamed special events with cocktail happy hours, talent and Q & A sessions as a way to virtually tie the community together.

This year's films and virtual events of note include:

Centerpiece Film The Goddess of Fortune (La Dea Fortuna) (Italy), Drama-Comedy, on August 26 at 7 p.m.;

OUT of the Box Spotlight Zoom Watch Parties:

Dry Wind (Brazil), Drama, on Friday, August 21, at 9:15 p.m.

Ahead of the Curve (USA) (Documentary) on Saturday, August 22, at 7 p.m.

Nowhere (Colombia) (Drama) on Saturday, August 29 at 7 p.m.

Two FREE Community Showings

Closing Night film Single Street (Singel 39) (Netherlands), Comedy, on Sunday, August 30, at 7 p.m.

A full list of films and descriptions can be found at outshinefilm.com/films/program.

Presenting sponsors of the 22nd edition of the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Virtual Film Festival are Gilead Sciences and Miami-Dade County.

Tickets for the 22nd edition of the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Virtual Film Festival are on sale, now, at outshinefilm.com/buy-tickets. Prices for individual films are $12 each and value packages range from $60 to $350.

For additional information about OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival memberships and film packages, call 877-766-8156 or visit outshinefilm.com. Follow us on Facebook @OUTshineFilmFestival, on Twitter @OUTshineFilm and on Instagram @OUTshineFilm.

Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You