22nd Edition Of OUTSHINE LGBTQ+ FILM FESTIVAL Goes Virtual August 20 - 30

Outshine is a bi-annual film festival whose mission is to unite the LGBTQ+ community.

The 22nd edition of the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival, a bi-annual film festival whose mission is to unite the community through social events and LGBTQ+ media that inspire, entertain, and educate, is going virtual!

For the first time in the organization's history, 80 new contemplative, comedic and creative films from 20 countries, (many never-seen-before and not available on any streaming platform) with 44 screenings will be made available to viewers throughout the state of Florida from August 20 - 30, 2020. The festival will also host livestreamed special events with cocktail happy hours, talent and Q & A sessions as a way to virtually tie the community together.

"In these challenging times, the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival has adapted to the changing needs of the film and viewing community and is pleased to move forward with an outstanding roster of poignant new features viewable virtually anywhere in the state," said Victor Gimenez, executive director of OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival. "It's in this spirit of unity and equality, the tenets upon which the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival was founded, that we are taking a giant leap forward to offer these award-winning films with culturally diverse narratives and deeply moving subjects to an even wider audience."

In keeping with social distancing guidelines and community safety, this year's festival kicks off on August 20 at 7 p.m. with OUTshine's Opening Night Drive-OUT, a preview of Stage Mother, at the Drive-In Theater at Dezerland Park (14401 NE 19th Avenue, North Miami, FL 33181). Stage Mother, starring Oscar-nominated Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Animal Kingdom), Adrian Grenier (Entourage, The Devil Wears Prada) and Emmy-nominated Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels, Elementary, Ally McBeal), is comedy drama about a conservative Texas church choir director who moves to San Francisco in attempt to save her recently deceased son's drag club from bankruptcy. In the process, she finds new meaning for her life and embraces the club's flamboyant performers.

This year's line-up includes Centerpiece film The Goddess of Fortune (La Dea Fortuna) (Italy), drama-comedy, on August 26 at 7 p.m.; a Ladies Shorts Package Night on August 22 at 5 p.m., a Men's Shorts Package Night on August 23 at 5 p.m.; a South Florida Speaks - Shorts Program on August 30 at 5 p.m., Closing Night film Single Street (Singel 39) (Netherlands), comedy, on August 30 a 7 p.m.; plus two FREE Community Showings - Letters to Eloisa (USA), drama, on August 22 at 3 p.m. and TRANSformations - a Trans Shorts Package on August 29 at 3 p.m.

A full list of films and descriptions can be found at outshinefilm.com/films/program.

Tickets for the 22nd edition of the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Virtual Film Festival are on sale, now, at outshinefilm.com/buy-tickets. Prices for individual films are $12 each and value packages range from $60 to $350.

