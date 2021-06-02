Finnish Premiere Of TRANSIT Will Be Performed at Helsinki Festival in August

Tero Saarinen's new large scale creation Transit will have its Finnish Premiere at the Helsinki Festival 2021 opening weekend. Tero Saarinen Company's 25th anniversary season will take place at the Cable Factory on 19 - 21 August.

Choreographer Tero Saarinen's Transit examines our relationship with nature. The creation is set to Stonework (2015), Drifts (2016-17) and Water Atlas (2018) by composer Sebastian Fagerlund. The trilogy is combined with the spatial sound design of Tuomas Norvio, known for his imaginative work in electronic music.

The stage design centers on an animated film installation by visual artist duo IC-98 together with lighting design by Minna Tiikkainen and multidimensional costumes by Teemu Muurimäki.

Transit was created as a Nordic co-production. The world premiere by Skånes Dansteater took place at Malmö Opera in Sweden last October. In accordance with the creation's environmental themes, sustainable, resource-efficient solutions encompass the entire production. Costumes and stage design, based in part on recycled materials, are shared between TSC and SDT for future performances at home and on tour.

At Helsinki Festival, the creation is interpreted by thirteen performers. On top of the TSC dancers the cast includes guests from Finnish National Ballet Youth Company and Dance Theatre Minimi.

Tero Saarinen Company (est. 1996) has toured at leading venues in 40 countries on all continents. Its core activities also include Saarinen's creations for other prominent dance groups, an international teaching program focused on TERO Technique, presenting dance companies in Helsinki and community outreach projects. It also provides residencies and produces demo performances at the TSC Studio. terosaarinen.com