Walton Arts Center to Present CHARMING: A TALE OF AN AMERICAN PRINCE, January 16

Why should the princesses get all the glory? In CHARMING: A TALE OF AN AMERICAN PRINCE, Bret Shuford tells the tale of one prince's trek from the faraway Kingdom of Texas to a castle in The East Village.

Shuford's quest is highlighted by the music of Sondheim, Lutvak, Prince and more, with a little Disney magic thrown in for good measure. Friendship bracelets, giants and perhaps even a furry woodland creature help guide this prince along the way. Will he get his "happily ever after"?

With musical direction by Tracy Stark and direction by Lennie Watts, CHARMING: A TALE OF AN AMERICAN PRINCE features Brett Shuford, a Texas native bitten by the theater bug at a very young age who has spent the last 20 years working in New York City. In addition to working as a Broadway actor, he found a passion for being a content creator, director, choreographer, producer and collaborator with other artists.

