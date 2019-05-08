Walton Arts Center Brings CATS to Fayetteville 5/28 - 6/2!

The Jellicle cats are coming to Fayetteville when CATS plays at Walton Arts Center from May 28 to June 2, 2019.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages and is soon to be on tour across North America! Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.catsthemusical.com/ustour/





