UPTOWN AT THE COTTON CLUB is Performed at the Wilson Center This Weekend

The concert celebrates the music of Eubie Blake, Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Cab Calloway, Jerome Kern, Dorothy Fields, the Gershwins and more.

Apr. 24, 2021  
This weekend, Opera House Theatre Co. presents Uptown at the Cotton Club. There are two more performances, tonight Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 7:30pm, as well as tomorrow, Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 3:00pm.

Tickets for this socially-distanced performance range $23.75 - $43.25 including fees and sales tax. VIP Cabaret seats and Opera Box seats are available for $118.77 - $185.37.*

Swing's the thing! From Cab Calloway Orchestras to the Boston Pops to jazz classics of the Broadway stage to portraying iconic leading legends of Jazz, these stellar performers share their impeccable repertoire in a classy, sassy night of Cabaret -celebrating songs of the 1930s and '40s - featuring the works of legendary songwriters such as Eubie Blake, Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Cab Calloway, Jerome Kern, Dorothy Fields, the Gershwins and more. In a night filled with jazz, blues, bebop and American songbook standards these players will move you through time and place highlighting a slick slice of yesteryear.

Each person, regardless of age, must have a ticket. For more information on our safety protocols and guidelines for returning to the Center, visit www.WilsonCenterTickets.com/Covid-19.

Learn more at https://wilsoncentertickets.com/show/?id=25001.


