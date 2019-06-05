HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN Will Play at Walmart AMP

Take a trip to the Wizarding World as Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert will play at the Walmart AMP Oct. 12.

Relive the magic of Harry Potter's third chapter with this live screening of the movie accompanied by a live performance of John Williams' last score for the series from SoNA musicians.

The Prisoner of Azkaban sees the Dementors guarding the grounds of Hogwarts against escaped convict Sirius Black, who has sworn to kill The Boy Who Lived! Alongside Ron and Hermoine, and with the help of new teacher Professor Lupin, Harry discovers that there's more the Sirius' story than first meets the eye!

Directed by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron (Children of Men, Gravity), The Prisoner of Azkaban marked a tonal shift for the franchise, taking the wizarding adventure into darker, moodier territory. The film features screen favorites Gary Oldman and Emma Thompson as the mysterious Sirius Black and the divination teacher, Professor Sybill Trelawney, respectively.

For tickets and more information about the concert, tap here.





