Fayetteville's Lincoln Theater Gets Creative to Help Finances During Shutdown

While restaurants and stores are able to reopen, theaters are still waiting to welcome the public back through their doors. This can cause financial troubles, but one theater in Fayetteville is getting creative during this time, WAFF48 reports.

The Lincoln Theater in Fayetteville, Tn., has been a staple in the town square since the 1950s, but might not get to reopen until late July with heavy social distancing precautions in place. During the shutdown, however, they've come up with a fun way to keep the theater in the public eye: renting out their marquee.

Owner Christy Freehauf said they have done all sorts of things, from birthday messages to advertising for businesses.

One side of the marquee said, "Happy Heavenly Birthday Brittni," Freehauf said that is a message from a mother to her late daughter. The other side of the marquee said, "I love you Alyssa, Love David," she said that is a message from a military member stationed overseas in Germany, to his girlfriend back in Fayetteville.

