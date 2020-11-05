Cape Fear Regional Theatre's CABARET UNDER THE STARS Extends

Cabaret Under the Stars runs November 5-8.

Cape Fear Regional Theatre has added 6 extra chances for you to catch the show that's fun for the whole family.

Cabaret Under the Stars runs November 5-8 and will be performed outside at Haymount Auto Repair.

Click here to get your tickets now!

CFRT features a three-story complex with a 300-seat main stage and contracts actors, writers, and designers from throughout the country. CFRT's six-show main stage season and robust education and outreach programs serve over 49,000 audience members a year from all ages and varying socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds including nearly 15,000 students from around the region. CFRT is grateful for the community support from which it was born and still blooms.

